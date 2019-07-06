Montreal airport operations not disturbed by bomb scare

A bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a hangar close to Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport turned out to be unfounded.

The hangar was evacuated Friday evening after Montreal police received several calls about a man carrying explosives.

Police promptly subdued and arrested a 49-year-old man — not known to police. The man claimed he was carrying explosives in his vehicle, but none were found by police, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

The man was found inside an airline’s hangar on Côte-Vertu Boulevard near Percival-Reid Street. Nearby hangars were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A portion of Côte-Vertu Boulevard was closed on Friday, but the safety perimeter was lifted and circulation reestablished early Saturday morning.

After verification of a suspicious package and its surroundings, the threat was deemed baseless, said Montreal Police around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Some flights were delayed at Montreal-Trudeau airport, but operations were not disturbed according to an airport spokesperson.

— With files from the Canadian Press