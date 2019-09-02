Labour Day barbecue brings talk of higher minimum wage in Saskatchewan

Swarms of Saskatoon residents made the treck down to Victoria Park for the annual Labour Day barbecue.

Featuring food, entertainment and information stations.

Dozens of union workers from around the city, volunteered to work the grill, or hand out juice boxes.

It’s a way to give back and educate.

“They are giving back to the community today in recognition of the fact that we are fortunate enough to have union jobs and share that with the less fortunate,” said Saskatoon and District Labour Council president Kelly Harrington.

The unions are taking the opportunity to promote many problems currently hitting workers in the face including precarious work on the rise and defined benefit pension plans.

“There is other unions here that are promoting other issues that are going on in the province. There is a table here talking about the federal issues coming up,” added Harrington.

Another big issue that union workers were stressing greatly is Saskatchewan’s minimum wage. It currently sits at the lowest mark in the country at eleven dollars and six cents as of June.

Alberta has the highest minimum wage at fifteen dollars an hour.

A wage the union is fighting for in order for workers to be on a level paying field as Albertan’s find themselves in and not have to scramble to make ends meet… working multiple jobs

“We believe that it’s crucial in this day and age for people to be able to provide for their families,” said Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president Lorie Johb.

An event like is beneficial in many ways, most importantly bringing people together.

“It’s showing a strong, solid labour movement in Saskatchewan,” added Johb. “I believe that solidarity is what we need and its what we have and it sends a strong message because we are in this together.”