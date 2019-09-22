Canada election: Laurentides–Labelle

Created in 2004, Laurentides-Labelle is located north of Gatineau and northwest of Montreal.

Incumbent MP David Graham will be running again for the seat of Laurentides—Labelle. The Conservative candidate is Serge Grégoire, a city councilor in Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs since 2009.

Bloc Quebecois MP Johanne Deschamps represented the riding for three consecutive terms, followed by NDP’s Marc-André Morin who won in 2011. In 2015, David Graham of the Liberal party won the election with a little over 20,000 votes.

Candidates

Liberal: David Graham (Incumbent)

Conservative: Serge Grégoire

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau

Green: TBD

PPC: Richard Evanko

Rhinoceros: Ludovic Schneider