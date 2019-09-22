Canada election: Laurentides–Labelle
Created in 2004, Laurentides-Labelle is located north of Gatineau and northwest of Montreal.
Incumbent MP David Graham will be running again for the seat of Laurentides—Labelle. The Conservative candidate is Serge Grégoire, a city councilor in Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs since 2009.
Bloc Quebecois MP Johanne Deschamps represented the riding for three consecutive terms, followed by NDP’s Marc-André Morin who won in 2011. In 2015, David Graham of the Liberal party won the election with a little over 20,000 votes.
Candidates
Liberal: David Graham (Incumbent)
Conservative: Serge Grégoire
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau
Green: TBD
PPC: Richard Evanko
Rhinoceros: Ludovic Schneider
