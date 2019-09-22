Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 9:00 pm

Canada election: Laurentides–Labelle

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Laurentides-Labelle

Elections Canada
Created in 2004, Laurentides-Labelle is located north of Gatineau and northwest of Montreal. 

 Incumbent MP David Graham will be running again for the seat of Laurentides—Labelle. The Conservative candidate is Serge Grégoire, a city councilor in Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs since 2009.

Bloc Quebecois MP Johanne Deschamps represented the riding for three consecutive terms, followed by NDP’s Marc-André Morin who won in 2011. In 2015, David Graham of the Liberal party won the election with a little over 20,000 votes.

Candidates

Liberal: David Graham (Incumbent)

Conservative: Serge Grégoire

NDP: TBD 

Bloc Québécois: Marie-Hélène Gaudreau

Green: TBD 

PPC: Richard Evanko

Rhinoceros: Ludovic Schneider

