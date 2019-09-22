Canada election: Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A new version of the former Ahuntsic riding, is one to watch. Incumbent MP Mélanie Joly will be seeking re-election on October 21. She’ll face Conservative candidate Kathy Laframboise, who is an economist. Joly currently serves as the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie in the present Cabinet.

By numbers, it is the fifth largest borough in Montreal with a median age of 40.5 years as of 2016 census.

Boundaries: Ahuntsic-Cartierville lies southwest of Papineau Avenue and Highway No. 19 (Papineau Highway). The riding exactly matches the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Montreal. It was created from the former “Ahuntsic” riding.

History: Former Bloc Québécois MP Maria Mourani held the riding from 2006, but left the party in 2013, ran for the NDP and was defeated by Joly.

Last Election: In Ahuntsic in 2015, Liberal Mélanie Joly won the seat with more than 45 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberal: Mélanie Joly (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Kathy Laframboise

Green: Jean-Michel Lavarenne

Bloc Québécois: André Parizeau

NDP: Zahia El Masri

PPC: Raymond Ayas