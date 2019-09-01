Surrey residents evacuated after possible explosive device found near vehicle

Some residents of a Surrey neighbourhood were forced to evacuate their homes after a bomb scare early Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road just after 5 a.m. to assist the Surrey Fire Department.

Fire crews had been called to the area to extinguish a small fire near a vehicle when an “improvised explosive device” was believed to have been found, police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a small area and a number of residences were evacuated,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

Pictures from the scene show scorch marks on the side of a minivan parked on the street, as well as on the road next to the vehicle.

Officers called in the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit, which safely disposed of the item.

It’s not yet known what the potential explosive device was, how it ended up near the vehicle or why.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further updates were available Sunday.

