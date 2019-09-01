Bomb Scare
September 1, 2019 5:47 pm

Surrey residents evacuated after possible explosive device found near vehicle

By Online Journalist  Global News

Surrey RCMP and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on scene in a Surrey neighbourhood where a possible improvised explosive device was found early Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Global News
A A

Some residents of a Surrey neighbourhood were forced to evacuate their homes after a bomb scare early Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road just after 5 a.m. to assist the Surrey Fire Department.

Fire crews had been called to the area to extinguish a small fire near a vehicle when an “improvised explosive device” was believed to have been found, police said.

READ MORE: Bomb squad called after old dynamite found in East Vancouver storage locker

“Out of an abundance of caution, a small area and a number of residences were evacuated,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

Pictures from the scene show scorch marks on the side of a minivan parked on the street, as well as on the road next to the vehicle.

Scorch marks can be seen on ground and the side of a minivan parked in a Surrey neighbourhood on Sept. 1, 2019.

Global News

Officers called in the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit, which safely disposed of the item.

It’s not yet known what the potential explosive device was, how it ended up near the vehicle or why.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further updates were available Sunday.

WATCH (April 5, 2019): Old ammunition found in Vancouver storage locker

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Scare
Bomb Squad
Crime
Explosive Device
Improvised Explosive Device
Surrey crime
Surrey fire
Surrey Fire Department
Surrey RCMP
surrey rcmp explosives disposal unit
Vehicle Fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.