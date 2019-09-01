100 firefighters called to Verdun triplex fire

Montreal firefighters were called to extinguish a four-alarm fire in a residential building in Verdun on Sunday.
Authorities received a call just before 2 p.m. for the fire on Second Avenue between Wellington Street and LaSalle Boulevard.
The blaze was originally called in as a second-alarm fire but quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire.
One hundred firefighters and 37 trucks were deployed on the scene, TVA reports.
All residents were evacuated and there were no injuries.
The cause of the incident is still unknown. An investigation is underway.
