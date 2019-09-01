Three-month-old baby dies in Gatineau fire

A three-month-old baby has died and four people were injured in a fire in ​​Gatineau early Saturday morning.

Gatineau police say that one of the four injured victims, a man in his 30s, is in critical condition. The man was transferred to a Montreal hospital.

A toddler was also seriously injured in the fire but police say the young victim is in stable condition.

The other two victims in the fire are a woman in her 30s and a 12-year-old child. They have both been released from hospital.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. in a residential building on Paluck Street in the Buckingham area. Police say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

An investigation on the scene of the incident is underway.

–With files from The Canadian Press

