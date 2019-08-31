Edmonton table tennis tournament, which began in 1939, celebrates milestone

One of Edmonton’s oldest tournaments has reached a special anniversary this weekend.

The 2019 Table Tennis Open kicked off at the Saville Centre on Saturday, marking 60 years since the event first started in Edmonton.

“We missed some years during the war but other than that it’s been an annual event,” Edmonton Table Tennis Club vice president John Gunraj said.

“The first trophy was donated by a local businessman by in 1939 and we still have that trophy.”

The competition pegs players from across Western Canada against one another and has been run by the Edmonton Table Tennis Club since 1939.

“This year we have players from Yukon from B.C., Saskatchewan and all over Alberta. These are the best players from Alberta we have this year so we’re having a pretty high quality tournament,” Edmonton Table Tennis Club vice president John Gunraj said.

The tournament has a long history of producing some exceptional players who have made their mark among the world’s best.

There are about 100 players competing in divisions based on age and ability.

The winner moves on to compete in the Canadian Open.