Several people shot in Texas, police say

Police in two neighbouring Texas cities say they are searching for a suspect or suspects after multiple people were shot on Saturday.

The Midland Police Department said on Facebook around 5 p.m. ET they received a report of an active shooter at a Home Depot in the city of Odessa.

They said they believe there could be two suspects travelling in different vehicles — one a USPS postal service van, the other a small gold or white Toyota truck.

“Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” the police force said.

Odessa’s police department said on Facebook that a suspect is “driving around Odessa shooting at random people.”

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” the police department added.

The shooting comes four weeks after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, about 490 km west of Midland.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated