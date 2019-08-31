Petition calls for skateboard park to be named after Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A petition is calling for a Langley skateboard park to be renamed after the teen boy last seen there before dying of a suspected overdose.

Geoff McNeill launched the online campaign Friday to change the name of the park in Walnut Grove to the Carson Crimeni Memorial Skate Park, quickly exceeding its initial goal of 100 signatures.

The ramps of the park had already been covered with painted messages of love and support for the 14-year-old and his family, surrounded by flowers and other offerings that were left shortly after Carson died.

As workers painted over the messages Saturday, McNeill said there should be a more lasting tribute at the park, given how the tragedy impacted the entire community.

“It’s affected me more than I thought something like this ever could,” he said. “Especially given the fact my children go to the same school and are among the same peer groups. It was just shocking what happened.”

Carson was last seen at the skateboard park on Aug. 7 before he was found barely breathing by the nearby tennis courts hours later. Attempts to revive him in hospital were unsuccessful.

Video and pictures taken at the park and posted to social media appear to show Carson high on drugs, red-faced and sweating profusely as other teens laugh at him.

The video, which is now part of a RCMP investigation, suggests Carson was high on molly, or MDMA. Police have not confirmed what drugs were involved, and are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

A funeral was held for Carson on Thursday, which brought hundreds of people to a Langley church to pay their respects.

McNeill says he and his family joined a vigil at the skateboard park later that night, which is what inspired him to start the renaming campaign.

“The scene here with all the flowers and candles and other people here paying their respects to Carson really made me feel that we should remember this and the tragedy that happened to him,” he said.

The Crimeni family has given the petition their support.

“It’s a nice way for him to be remembered, for sure,” Carson’s father Aron Crimeni said. “It’s definitely a positive thing.”

Crimeni, who has called for the teens at the park with his son to be charged for not helping him, says he supports any effort to keep Carson’s death at the top of people’s minds.

“We still need justice for him, and we still want people responsible to be held accountable,” he said. “I hope it stays fresh.”

Langley RCMP have not provided any updates on their investigation into what happened. B.C. police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is also investigating.

McNeill says he’s open to incorporating names of other kids who have died at the skateboard park into the memorial, along with information on what to do when someone overdoses and needs help.

He also admits he’s never conducted a petition before and is still learning how to get the Township of Langley involved.

Whatever the tribute ends up becoming, the father says he just wants to help ensure what happened to Carson doesn’t happen again.

“However long it takes to get it done,” he said. “There needs to be a permanent reminder of what happened here.”