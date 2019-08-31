Canadian Bianca Andreescu defeats Wozniacki, advances to fourth round at U.S. Open

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in third-round play at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., needed one hour 33 minutes to defeat the No. 19 seeded Wozniacki.

Andreescu, the 15th seed at the final Grand Slam of the season, raced out to Bianca Andreescua 3-0 lead in the second set before Wozniacki stormed back to tie it.

Both players struggled to hold serve in the 51-minute second set that featured seven combined breaks. Andreescu took control by breaking Wozniacki for a 5-4 lead, then held serve to win it.

Andreescu improved to 39-4 on her remarkable season with the win. She also improved to 2-0 against Wozniacki.

Andreescu won their first career meeting in straight sets in a round-of-16 match at the season-opening tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Canadian will face American Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. Townsend, who upset No. 4-seed Simona Halep on Thursday, defeated Sorana Cirstea earlier Saturday to advance to the round of 16.

Later Saturday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., played No. 13 seed Gael Monfils of France.