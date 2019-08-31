What’s open and what’s closed in Montreal on Labour Day

The Labour Day long weekend is upon us, so here is a list of what you can expect to be open and closed in and around Montreal on Monday.

SERVICES:

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.

Garbage collection will function as usual in all boroughs aside from Montreal North, where compost pickup in Sector 1 will be pushed to Tuesday.

Several banks will be closed, including Desjardins, TD Canada Trust and National Bank.

SHOPPING:

SAQ stores will be closed, however SAQ Express locations will be open.

Grocery chains including IGA, Provigo and certain Metro supermarkets will be closed.

The Atwater and Jean-Talon markets will be open according to their regular Monday schedules.

Fairview, Rockland and the Eaton Centre shopping malls will be closed.

RECREATION:

Sports and cultural centres such as public pools, arenas, libraries and more all have individual Labour Day schedules according to their respective boroughs. The City of Montreal encourages people to consult the venues’ websites or staff for information on opening hours.

The Claude-Robillard sports centre will be closed.

The Musée d’art contemporain and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be open.

The Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will also be open.

The Biodome and Insectarium will be closed due to ongoing renovations.

PUBLIC TRANSIT:

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will run on its holiday schedule. You can consult their website here for more info on the modified times.

Parking regulations in Montreal will function as usual.

The Vaudreuil-Hudson and St-Jérome train lines as well as the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run according to their Sunday schedules.

For more information on what’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday, the City of Montreal encourages you to visit their website here.

