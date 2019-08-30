Leduc launches new ad campaign to drum up business and job development

Leduc, the Alberta city just south of Edmonton, has launched a radio ad campaign to welcome business to the community.

The ad highlights Leduc’s “unprecedented population growth, the lowest non-residential tax rate in the region, and being rated in the top three communities for business by Alberta Venture.”

When the new Leduc council was voted in two years ago, there was one big focus: economic growth.

“It’s really tough economic times right now, but I think we are seeing some growth,” Mayor Bob Young said.

“We’re just trying to make it easy for people to develop and grow their business.”

That meant changes behind the scenes to better accommodate entrepreneurs dealing with civic bureaucracy.

“We guarantee that a builder, when they come into the city of Leduc, that they will be permitted in 14 days or less,” Young explains.

Young champions the region, suggesting all municipalities within metro strive for consistent wait times for permits.

“If we’re going to compete with other provinces and with other states and with other countries, we have to be way more nimble that what we are now,” the mayor says.

Quincy’s Quilting started as an online retail business six years ago, soon establishing a brick-and-mortar presence, expanding to a larger location a couple of years ago. It now sits on Leduc’s main street, drawing customers from the region and beyond.

“It’s a good area,” manager Stephanie Shoebottom says. “It’s kind of central, right off the highway.”

“Two years ago we moved to this location.”

At Quincy’s Quilting, the store’s success is welcomed — a win for the community and a small business operator willing to take a chance.

“We had lots of support from the City of Leduc,” Shoebottom says. “The support of Leduc and their residents is wonderful.”