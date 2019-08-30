VETS Canada distancing itself from Estevan fundraising event linked to Yellow Vests

Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS) says they will not accept donations from a fundraising event in Estevan, Sask. for reasons relating to differences in principals and values.

The organization, which addresses emergency needs of homeless and at-risk veterans of the Armed Forces and RCMP, says “Canada’s Patriot Party,” organizers and participants “may be associated with organizations and groups whose views and beliefs do not align with the VETS Canada principles and values.”

On the event’s Facebook page, a promotional video features video of yellow vest protests and says the event, which is on Saturday, will kick-off with a “convoy rally for Canada.”

An announcer’s voice goes on to say “Oh Canada? Are there any patriots out there? Then get ready for Canada’s Patriot Party.”

Yellow vest protest messaging has ranged from opposition to the carbon tax and delays in pipeline construction to Canada’s signing of the United Nations’ migration pact.

The event, hosted by Ogologo Media has a goal of raising $25,000 for VETS Canada.

In the statement from VETS, they say “we will therefore not be accepting any proceeds from the ‘Canada’s Patriot Party’ event, even though the funds are desperately needed by the many Veterans across Canada who VETS Canada supports each and every day.”

The statement goes on to say the organization “prides itself on supporting and promoting diversity and inclusivity and it is important that we align ourselves with organizations and groups that share our principles and values.”

Following VETS Canada’s statement, event organizer and Ogologo Media owner Jamie Knyx posted a video of himself on social media, saying “the show will go on.”

“We’ve had a couple of interesting bumps along the way,” he said. “Due to some outside pressures and false statements made by some far-radical lefts, we’re sad by the announcement and press release from VETS Canada. They don’t want our money.”

“I find it really weird. It’s really sad to see that Jim Lowther, who is the co-founder of VETS Canada has fallen victim to these far lefts.”

“I can’t believe that they would try to label this event something white supremacist.”

Knyx went on to say organizers will still try to send the money to “those who need it,” and veterans will be speaking at the event.

He went on to put a call out to the public, adding “I’m asking everybody here to call Jim Lowther and maybe express your concerns to him.”

“This is for our country. This is what we’re doing this for,” Knyx added.

Global News has reached out to VETS Canada for further comment.

