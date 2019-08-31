Bombers staying calm despite missing key players ahead of Labour Day Classic

The Blue Bombers are set to begin life without the CFL’s leading rusher Andrew Harris.

Harris begins a two-game suspension this weekend when the Bombers battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Sunday.

They’ve also released one of their highest-paid receivers in Chris Matthews earlier this week.

On top of all of that, quarterback Matt Nichols is currently sidelined on the six-game injured list.

“When you’re missing a couple key guys, other guys have to step up and rise up to the occasion, we were able to pick up a win last week and we’re looking to do the same last week,” says linebacker Adam Bighill.

They head into this weekend’s Labour Day Classic shorthanded, having won just one LDC in the last fifteen years.

“Besides the Grey Cup, it’s probably the biggest weekend of football for the CFL,” says head coach Mike O’Shea.

“We just know we have to finish a little harder, we’re not going to get bailed out as much, Andrew breaks a lot of tackles and makes us look better than we are,” said offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick.

Johnny Augustine is expected to handle most of the backfield work in Andrew Harris’ absence on Sunday in Regina.

“It’s unfortunate with the situation but at the same time I gotta work my butt of right,” said the 26-year-old running back.

Augustine has nine carriers for 60 yards so far this season.

“You have to be ready for your opportunity and my opportunity is coming right now, nothing changes we’re just ready for the moment,”

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The pre-game show begins at noon on Global News Radio 680 CJOB.

