Convicted killer David Woods denied new trial
A convicted killer has been refused a new trial by Saskatchewan’s highest court.
David Woods was convicted of first-degree murder by a Saskatoon jury in the death of his wife Dorothy back in May 2014.
She went missing in 2011, and her remains were later found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake.
Woods had asked for a new trial, claiming among other things that his lawyer did not effectively represent him.
However, the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan in Regina disagreed and ruled unanimously against a new trial, according to court documents sent out on Friday.
Woods still has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
