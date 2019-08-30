Convicted killer David Woods denied new trial

A convicted killer has been refused a new trial by Saskatchewan’s highest court.

David Woods was convicted of first-degree murder by a Saskatoon jury in the death of his wife Dorothy back in May 2014.

She went missing in 2011, and her remains were later found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake.

Woods had asked for a new trial, claiming among other things that his lawyer did not effectively represent him.

However, the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan in Regina disagreed and ruled unanimously against a new trial, according to court documents sent out on Friday.

Woods still has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.