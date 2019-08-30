Crime
August 30, 2019 4:45 pm
Updated: August 30, 2019 6:02 pm

Convicted killer David Woods denied new trial

By and Global News

David Woods, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, has been denied a new trial by the province's highest court.

File / Global News
A convicted killer has been refused a new trial by Saskatchewan’s highest court.

David Woods was convicted of first-degree murder by a Saskatoon jury in the death of his wife Dorothy back in May 2014.

READ MORE: Decision reserved in David Woods first-degree murder appeal

She went missing in 2011, and her remains were later found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake.

Woods had asked for a new trial, claiming among other things that his lawyer did not effectively represent him.

WATCH (Sept. 12, 2017): Why Saskatoon convicted killer David Woods believes he deserves a new trial

However, the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan in Regina disagreed and ruled unanimously against a new trial, according to court documents sent out on Friday.

Woods still has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

