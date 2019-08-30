NSHA seeks public’s help in locating missing patient

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient that has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA says 28-year-old Mohamed Mandi Issak has short brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5’10” and weighs 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black and grey hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

He also wears prescription eye glasses.

The health authority says Issak’s risk to himself increases with the length of time he is away from hospital.

Anyone with information on Mohamed Mandi Issak’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.