Meewasin looking to break world record for longest chalk mural

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) is trying to set the new world record for the longest sidewalk chalk mural during the Labour Day long weekend.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT on Aug. 31 on the Meewasin Trails along the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon.

Amy Wall, manager of marketing and fund development at the MVA, said the event is part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations and is intended to help bring the community together.

“I was just out of the trail running and we kind of came up with the idea to break a world record and it’s to celebrate our 40th anniversary of Meewasin and to get everyone out on the trail and a good community event,” Wall said.

MVA is inviting anyone to head outdoors and work together to break the world record while creating beautiful art on the trails.

“There are six stations set up along the trail. They start at the Nutrien Wonderhub, head down to the Circle Drive Bridge across under the headway and back along the university side and we are encouraging people to bring their own chalk,” Wall said.

“We’ve mapped out six kilometres of the Meewasin trail to cover. The current record sits at 5.73 km.”

To break the world record, the mural has to be connected and feature a discernable picture which MVA has chosen to reflect the Meewasin Valley. Images of plants, scenery, landmarks, animals and activities from the river valley are encouraged.

Wall added there is over 80 km of trails in the Meewasin Valley.

