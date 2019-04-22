1st pelican of 2019 touches down on South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon
Pelicans have returned to the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon.
The Meewasin Valley Authority said the first pelican to touch down in 2019 was observed by official spotters with the Saskatoon Nature Society at 5:07 p.m. CT on April 17.
READ MORE: Canada geese back for another season at Regina’s old Costco parking lot
American white pelicans typically arrive in Saskatoon between April 4-20.
This is the 24th year of the Meewasin pelican watch contest. The winners those who correctly guessed when the first bird will land in the official splashdown zone between the CPR Bridge and the weir.
“It’s always exciting when the pelicans arrive,” Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond said in a press release.
“They are a wonderful reminder of the importance of protecting natural habitats and the arrival of spring.”
READ MORE: Two generations helping Saskatchewan bird species — one birdhouse at a time
Meewasin said the breeding birds seen at the weir have likely flown to Saskatoon from Redberry Lake, the site of the nearest nesting colony.
The pelicans migrate to California, Florida, Mexico and even Guatemala in late fall.
WATCH BELOW: Meewasin kicks off cleanup campaign on Earth Day
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.