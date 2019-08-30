Man seriously hurt as vehicle falls from top of car carrier: Kingston police

A man was taken to Kingston General Hospital Friday morning with serious injuries following an incident at the Kingston Hyundai dealership.

Emergency services were called to the Bath Road business at 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Shocking video shows dangerous driving on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

According to Kingston Police, a vehicle from the second level of a car carrier transport fell backward and struck the man below.

Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Complaints against Brampton vehicle transport company grows

Officers remained on scene for a few hours collecting evidence, but say no charges will be laid.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the incident.

WATCH BELOW: Hyundai, Kia recall 1.4M cars in Canada, U.S. for possible engine failure