Man seriously hurt as vehicle falls from top of car carrier: Kingston police
A man was taken to Kingston General Hospital Friday morning with serious injuries following an incident at the Kingston Hyundai dealership.
Emergency services were called to the Bath Road business at 10:30 a.m.
According to Kingston Police, a vehicle from the second level of a car carrier transport fell backward and struck the man below.
Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Officers remained on scene for a few hours collecting evidence, but say no charges will be laid.
The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the incident.
