Crime
August 30, 2019 3:35 pm

Man seriously hurt as vehicle falls from top of car carrier: Kingston police

By Anchor  Global News

Kingston Police closed a westbound lane of Bath Road to investigate after a man was struck by a falling vehicle at Kingston Hyundai.

Global Kingston
A A

A man was taken to Kingston General Hospital Friday morning with serious injuries following an incident at the Kingston Hyundai dealership.

Emergency services were called to the Bath Road business at 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Shocking video shows dangerous driving on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

According to Kingston Police, a vehicle from the second level of a car carrier transport fell backward and struck the man below.

Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Complaints against Brampton vehicle transport company grows

Officers remained on scene for a few hours collecting evidence, but say no charges will be laid.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the incident.

WATCH BELOW: Hyundai, Kia recall 1.4M cars in Canada, U.S. for possible engine failure

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bath Road
Bath Road accident
car carrier
Hyundai Kingston
Kingston
Kingston Collision
Kingston New
Kingston Police
man crashed by car
vehicle falls from carrier

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.