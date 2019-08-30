Williams Lake man arrested in alleged kidnapping, attempted murder

Williams Lake RCMP has arrested a man facing attempted murder charges related to an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge earlier this month.

Police have released few details about the Aug. 9 incident, but say it resulted in charges of kidnapping and attempted murder against two men, Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock.

Gilbert was already in police custody, but Drynock remained at large until Aug. 19, when he was arrested, Williams Lake RCMP said.

Police previously said the bridge incident may also be connected to a homicide on Aug. 6.

Mounties said the same day as the Aug. 9 incident, a vehicle matching the description of one potentially linked to the homicide was spotted on Highway 97.

Mounties gave chase and arrested three people, including Gilbert, police said.

Investigators also continue to search for Branton Regner, who has not been seen since Aug. 9.

RCMP recovered a body from the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge, about 40 kilometres downriver from the Rudy Johnson Bridge, on Wednesday, but said they have not confirmed the identity.

“We are aware of the most recent missing person investigation and the charges that have been laid and we are exhausting all possibilities to determine if there is any connection with these investigations,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley in a media release.

No charges have been laid in connection with the Aug. 6 homicide, but RCMP is continuing to investigate.