August 30, 2019 12:08 pm

Man dead after driving off roadway, striking large rock near Sudbury, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press

SUDBURY, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is dead after a car drove off a roadway and struck a large rock near Sudbury, Ont.

OPP say they were called to the collision in Cartier, Ont., last week.

They say a northbound pick-up truck went off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a rock.

Police say the 63-year-old driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified him as Wayne Smith of Garson, Ont.

