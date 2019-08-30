Man dead after driving off roadway, striking large rock near Sudbury, OPP say
A A
SUDBURY, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is dead after a car drove off a roadway and struck a large rock near Sudbury, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the collision in Cartier, Ont., last week.
READ MORE: Officer dies in two-vehicle crash on highway: Sudbury police
They say a northbound pick-up truck went off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a rock.
Police say the 63-year-old driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Mom, baby attacked with knife in Sudbury area recovering: police
Police have identified him as Wayne Smith of Garson, Ont.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.