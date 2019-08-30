Justin Trudeau in Vancouver to talk housing, overdoses, transit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at Vancouver City Hall Friday morning to meet with Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Metro Vancouver housing, transit and transportation and a response to the overdose crisis were all on the agenda.

“I consider Vancouver to be very much a second home for me, I spent many, many years here and having a partner like Kennedy to be able to invest in the things that matter to people across the Lower Mainland and indeed across the country is really, really important,” said Trudeau.

In comments to the media prior to the meeting, the pair struck a friendly tone, with Stewart praising the PM for recent funding for housing in Vancouver, along with the federal government’s response to the overdose crisis.

“Really helping us reduce the deaths due to overdose with record investments here as well as legislative change,” said Stewart.

Trudeau also touted his government’s support of Phase Two of TransLink’s transportation plan, which includes the Broadway subway and Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.

Vancouver is hoping for further federal support for the subway project; current funding will only take the SkyTrain extension to Arbutus Street, but Vancouver wants it extended all the way to UBC.

The pair did not take questions from media.

Trudeau is legally required to call the fall election between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15.

The Liberals are hoping to hold onto the near-record 17 B.C. seats the party won in the 2015 election, and Liberal MPs announced a combined $34 million worth of spending commitments in the province last week.

On Thursday, Trudeau was in Surrey with Premier John Horgan announcing a memorandum of understanding on funding for electrification of the LNG industry.