Feds announce more than $180M in loans for Vancouver affordable housing

The federal government has announced $184 million in funding for affordable housing in Vancouver.

The money will be disbursed through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and be used to build projects on City of Vancouver-owned sites to produce up to 1,100 new units.

READ MORE: Low income seniors facing demoviction stage protest outside Vancouver building

The city is partnering in the project through its Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency and contributing about $96 million worth of nominal leases, grants and development cost levy waivers.

WATCH: Is affordable housing realistic in Vancouver?

The majority of the federal funding will come in the form of low-cost loans through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund ($126.5 million) and the Rental Construction Finance Initiative ($53.5 million); $3.2 million will be funded as direct contributions through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

READ MORE: Massive Vancouver detox, social housing project moves ahead after marathon public hearing

The CMHC said at least nine projects are lined up under the program, ranging from temporary modular housing to mixed-market rental and co-op housing.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister responsible for the CMHC, was joined by B.C. Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart to announce the first project under the plan at its site in the city’s River District.

The 140-unit housing co-op, which is being built by non-profit developer Community Land Trust, is slated to open in 2020, the CMHC said.