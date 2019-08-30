Sherbrooke man arrested after leaving 4-year-old daughter in car while at bar

A man is likely to face charges after leaving his four-year-old daughter alone in a parked car on Aug. 18 in downtown Sherbrooke.

Sherbrooke police say the man left his little girl as he headed to a bar in the evening.

A passerby noticed the girl alone in the car and immediately alerted the authorities.

Police say officers found the child, who was frightened and her pajamas were soiled. She was also hungry and thirsty.

Shortly after, police say the man left the establishment and admitted to investigators that he was indeed the father of the girl. Police say he was intoxicated, confused and did not seem to realize the seriousness of his negligence.

The man was taken to the police station where he was questioned while the girl was brought to her mother. The Eastern Townships youth protection department was alerted.

The man was arrested and the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) is evaluating the case. He could face charges of criminal negligence or abandonment, according to police.

