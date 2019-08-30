Man airlifted to hospital after reportedly falling from B.C. balcony

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after reportedly falling from a Maple Ridge balcony on Thursday night.

It happened at a home on 238 Street near 130 Avenue, around 11 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says the man was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

It was not immediately clear how far the man fell, or what preceded the incident.

Global News has requested comment from the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

