Edmonton police issue safety warning about convicted sex offender

Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted sex offender who will be living in the area.

Police said they have grounds to believe that Bernard Jakubec will commit another offence against someone under the age of 16.

According to police, Jakubec has a history of sexually assaulting both male and female victims under the age of 14 after luring them or chasing them into secluded public areas.

“Jakubec’s risk for sexual violence increases significantly if under the influence of any intoxicants,” police said.

The 60-year-old has been placed under a number of conditions including not to consume or possess any alcohol or drugs, to stay more than 300 metres away from any park, playground, school ground, swimming area, daycare, rec centre, library or anywhere else children under the age of 16 can reasonably be expected to be present.

He also cannot seek employment or volunteer opportunities that involve being in a position of trust or authority of anyone under the age of 16 or use a computer system to communicate with anyone under the age of 14.

Police said they chose to issue this warning after weighing public safety issues and privacy concerns, but warn that the information is not meant to encourage vigilante action from any member of the public.

Anyone with information on any possible breaches by Jakubec is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.