Dead man found inside parked vehicle: Penticton RCMP

A dead man was found inside a parked car in Penticton on Wednesday night, and now an investigation is underway.

According to Penticton RCMP, the man was in his 50s and the vehicle was parked along the 700 block of Government Street.

Police say emergency crews arrived on scene around 10 p.m., with emergency personnel confirming the man was deceased.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

“The investigation is in its early stages as investigators continue to work to confirm the man’s cause of death,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy.

“We have not made a determination about any criminality at this time.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.