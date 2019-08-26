91-year-old man found dead in Oakville was the victim of a homicide: police

Halton Regional Police have confirmed the death of an elderly man in Oakville that was originally considered suspicious is now a murder investigation.

Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a man lying on a sidewalk in the area of Allan and Church Street, just north of Lake Shore Road East with obvious injuries to his chest.

Police say 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari died at the scene.

They say a post-mortem examination has confirmed that Ferrari was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives say they want to speak with a man who was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident, and may be a witness.

He’s described as 30- to 40-years-old with shoulder-length hair, average build and was seen wearing a black top and black pants, possibly with a reflective stripe.

Police say the man was driving a newer-model, black, 4-door Volkswagen Golf that was heading southbound on Allan Street and westbound on Lake Shore Road.

Police are also urging any witnesses, and motorists with dash-cam footage, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

