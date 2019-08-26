91-year-old man found dead in Oakville was the victim of a homicide: police
Halton Regional Police have confirmed the death of an elderly man in Oakville that was originally considered suspicious is now a murder investigation.
Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a man lying on a sidewalk in the area of Allan and Church Street, just north of Lake Shore Road East with obvious injuries to his chest.
Police say 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari died at the scene.
READ MORE: Man, 91, found dead with chest injuries outside retirement home in Oakville: police
They say a post-mortem examination has confirmed that Ferrari was the victim of a homicide.
Detectives say they want to speak with a man who was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident, and may be a witness.
He’s described as 30- to 40-years-old with shoulder-length hair, average build and was seen wearing a black top and black pants, possibly with a reflective stripe.
Police say the man was driving a newer-model, black, 4-door Volkswagen Golf that was heading southbound on Allan Street and westbound on Lake Shore Road.
READ MORE: Son charged with 2nd-degree murder of 74-year-old father in Oakville: police
Police are also urging any witnesses, and motorists with dash-cam footage, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH: (Aug. 23, 2019) Woman dead, several injured in multi-car crash on QEW
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.