Man charged in connection to Oakville homicide
A man has been charged in connection to a homicide in Oakville Sunday night.
Halton Regional Police said officers responded to a home on Marine Drive just after 8:00 p.m. after they received a report about an altercation between two men.
They said officers located a 74-year-man who had suffered obvious trauma. He was pronounced dead on scene.
READ MORE: Police release footage of vehicle of interest in suspicious death of 91-year-old man from Oakville
Investigators said a 40-year-old man was also arrested at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on Monday.
It is not known at this time exactly what charges the 40-year-old faces.
Police said the two men knew each other, and they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.
—With files from The Canadian Press
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.