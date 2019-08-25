Police release footage of vehicle of interest in suspicious death of 91-year-old man from Oakville

Halton Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in the suspicious death of a senior from Oakville.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Allan and Church Street, just north of Lake Shore Road East.

Investigators said Edmund Ferrari, 91, was found lying on the sidewalk outside of a retirement home with obvious signs of trauma to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers are looking to speak to a man who was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

He’s described as 30 to 40 years old with shoulder-length hair, average build and was seen wearing a black top and black pants, possibly with a reflective stripe.

Police said the man was seen leaving in a newer model Volkswagen Golf, heading southbound on Allan Street and westbound on Lakeshore Road.

Officers are urging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.

