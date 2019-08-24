Man, 91, found dead with chest injuries outside retirement home in Oakville: police

Halton Regional Police say a 91-year-old man was found dead outside a retirement home in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the area of Allan and Church Street, just north of Lake Shore Road East.

According to investigators, the victim was found laying on the sidewalk with “obvious signs of trauma” to the chest.

Insp. Ivan L’Ortye told media on scene that life saving efforts were used, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

He said the cause of the incident is unknown but is considered suspicious, and that the homicide unit is investigating.

Officers are urging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation remains on going.

/4 Description of that male: – black, 30-40 y.o., avg build

– shoulder length hair

– blk top, blk pants, possibly w/ reflective stripe He was seen leaving in a newer model 4-dr blk, VW Golf, and drove SB on Allan and then WB on Lakeshore. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 25, 2019