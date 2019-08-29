Vernon RCMP searching for suspect following early morning collision

North Okanagan RCMP are searching for male who resisted arrest following a single-vehicle accident in Vernon early Thursday.

Police say officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision along 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found an unoccupied blue Mazda that had sustained extensive front-end damage after colliding with a utility pole.

READ MORE: Winnipeg car theft suspect resists arrest, breaks cop’s hand

“One of our responding officers located a male and female walking in the area minutes after the incident occurred who were believed to be involved in the collision,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The officer detained both parties, for further investigation. However, the suspect male resisted arrest and fled on foot. The female was cooperative and remained on scene.

“An extensive search for the male was conducted with the assistance of the K9 Unit and multiple front line officers. However, he was not located.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 28, 2019): Naked murder suspect caught by police in bizarre arrest caught on camera

RCMP say they have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Vernon man, and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.