Crime
April 24, 2019 2:50 pm

Napanee man resists arrest, assaults police officer: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a man for allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Napanee man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly became violent while resisting arrest.

On April 21, at around 7:30 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington County OPP were called to deal with a reported domestic assault at a Napanee home.

READ MORE: Man charged with allegedly assaulting partner and sending intimate images to her family

While officers were in the home investigating, OPP say a man in the home became physically aggressive towards officers.

Other officers were called in to assist in the arrest, and one police officer suffered minor physical injuries.

Police charged a 51-year-old Napanee man with assault, uttering threats, breach of his recognizance, disarming a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE: Police seeking driver who allegedly punched officer at traffic stop in Toronto’s west end

The man appeared for a bail hearing on April 22 and was held in custody.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault police officer
Crime
disarm police
Kingston
Kingston assault
Lennox And Addington
Lennox and Addington OPP
Napanee assault
Napanee OPP
OPP assault
resist arrest
resist arrest OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.