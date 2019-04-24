Napanee man resists arrest, assaults police officer: OPP

A Napanee man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly became violent while resisting arrest.

On April 21, at around 7:30 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington County OPP were called to deal with a reported domestic assault at a Napanee home.

While officers were in the home investigating, OPP say a man in the home became physically aggressive towards officers.

Other officers were called in to assist in the arrest, and one police officer suffered minor physical injuries.

Police charged a 51-year-old Napanee man with assault, uttering threats, breach of his recognizance, disarming a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The man appeared for a bail hearing on April 22 and was held in custody.