Documentary details impact of ION light rail system on Waterloo region

A new documentary has been released on Youtube about the effects of the development of the ION system on the Region of Waterloo.

The ION trains launched in June, eight years after they were initially approved by the region.

Growing Up: The Story of ION Light Rail in Waterloo Region is also intended to tell the story behind the project.

The movie is narrated by TJ Flynn, ION’s community relations manager.

“The documentary is about shaping the community element of light rail transit,” he told Global News last December.

He hoped the documentary would be a time capsule of ION’s effect on Kitchener, Waterloo and the whole region.

“We wanted to capture that this is such an important moment in the community’s history and we felt that a full-length documentary was the best way to do that,” Flynn said.

It took more than three years for a small team including Flynn to piece the documentary together.