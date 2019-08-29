IPE organizers expecting thousands to pack 120th Armstrong fair

Upwards of 150,000 visitors are expected at the Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) in Armstrong which began Wednesday and continues through Sunday of the Labour Day long weekend in the North Okanagan town.

“I think the weather is drawing everybody out, it’s awesome!” IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson said. “The turnout… is amazing.”

From rodeo to amusements rides, the usual fair mainstays have been augmented with decisively unique food choices for the 120th anniversary of the event.

“We have dill pickle lemonade and corndog poutine, which is awesome. And we have a foot-long fish taco,” said Paulson.

West Coast Amusements is also boasting several new rides at this year’s IPE.

“They’re real stomach turners for sure,” Paulson suggests, adding the great advice of eating after, not before, taking in the rides.

The always popular pup-show is back.

The President’s Choice SuperDogs are scheduled to perform their ‘Acrobark’ show several times each day.

The Finning Pro Rodeo and finals host events in the open arena every night.

The #horsingaround continues with live entertainment at the Kid’s World and Ram Truck stages.

Global Okanagan staff will be attending our booth to say hello on Thursday and Friday afternoons from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sit back in the #bigredchair for a photo!

Kicked a Global beach ball at the camera live on air with @PQuinlanGlobal at the IPE. Could our jobs be any cooler? pic.twitter.com/7YsMqvSSHF — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) August 29, 2019

For more information on the IPE schedule and tickets, check out the website here.