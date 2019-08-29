Saskatchewan records smaller Q1 surplus in 2019-20 than originally projected

Saskatchewan’s finance minister said the province remains on track to balance its books as a smaller surplus was recorded than initially forecast in the first quarter of the 2019-20 budget.

Donna Harpauer said there was a surplus of $25.8 million, almost $9 million less than originally projected.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by Saskatchewan’s updated budget forecast at first quarter,” Harpauer said Thursday in a statement.

“In any given year there can be in-year budgetary challenges, and there can also be some up-side.”

Revenue is now forecast at $15.38 billion, up 2.4 per cent from budgeted revenue, finance officials said, with expenses up 2.4 per cent to $15.35 billion.

Government officials said the reduction in the forecast was mainly due to a significant increase in pension expenses.

It was offset by higher revenue from non-renewable resources and federal transfers, officials said.

