Alberta health officials urge immunization ahead of school year

With many students heading back to class next week, health officials are urging Albertans to put immunization on their back-to-school checklists.

By the age of four, Alberta Health Services says children should receive the dTap and MMR vaccines, which protect against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox).

Receiving vaccinations is free for infants and children who live in Alberta.

“By following a routine immunization schedule, you and your child will be immunized against diseases at the safest and most effective ages and stages,” said Dr. Christopher Sikora, a medical officer of health with AHS.

“This means you and your child will get the maximum possible protection.”

On Thursday, the World Health Organization announced that every region in the world, except for the Americas, is experiencing an increase in the number of cases of measles.

Nearly three times as many cases of measles were reported from January to July this year than in the same period in 2018, the WHO said.

Four European countries were stripped of their “measles-free” status in 2018 — Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece and Britain — according to the WHO.

Measles is a contagious disease that is easily spread through the air. It can be prevented through immunization. Measles has been eliminated in Canada since 1998.

“Immunization is safe, immunization is effective and immunization protects whole communities. The more people who are fully immunized in a community, the safer everyone is,” Sikora said.

Anyone with questions about their child’s immunization status can call their local public health centre or Health Link at 811. Childhood immunization schedules can be found online.