Feds providing $3.1M for Waterloo infrastructure projects

The federal government is providing up of $3.1 million to help build an addition onto the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (WMRC) and also help fund the construction of the East Side Library.

Both Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky and Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger were present at the funding announcement on Wednesday.

Currently, the city receives $3.1 million annually in federal gas tax funding, but this is a one-time payment from the Liberal government to help with the costs of the two projects.

“Municipalities in Canada are responsible for nearly two-thirds of infrastructure, yet they receive less than 10 per cent of the tax dollars collected,” Jaworsky said in a statement.

“The one-time doubling in 2019 of the federal gas tax funding will dramatically help with two major projects—the new East Side Library at RIM Park as well as the expansion and relocation of the Adult Recreation Centre to the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.”

The breakdown of the funding sees $1.8 million going toward the WMRC expansion and $1.3 million to the East Side Library.

The library, which will be located at RIM Park, will be the fourth branch of the Waterloo Public Library system.

The WMRC expansion is intended to create a space for programs for the elderly.