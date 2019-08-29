3 adults reported missing in Prince Edward County found safe: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three adults who were reported missing have been found unharmed in a wooded area near County Road 7 in Prince Edward County.

OPP said the trio was reported missing on Aug. 27 after failing to return from exploring a wooded area during a visit to their friends’ house. The homeowner called police after becoming concerned for their safety.

READ MORE: Belleville woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County

Police said they located the three people after searching the wooded area near County Road 7 with the help of the OPP emergency response team and canine unit. The adults were found almost two and a half kilometres away from where they had wandered off, according to police

Police say the three people were in good health and have since returned home.

READ MORE: Man crawls in cow manure to try to avoid arrest — Prince Edward County OPP