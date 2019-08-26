Belleville woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County

A Belleville woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Prince Edward County.

Provincial police say it happened on Highway 62 near Crofton Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of a northbound car lost control of the vehicle. It then partially crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming car.

The driver of the northbound car — 24-year-old Autumn Cooke — died as a result of her injuries.

Police did not have details on injuries to the other driver.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but charges are not likely.