CMAOntario Awards to return to London in 2020

The Country Music Association of Ontario has announced that its annual awards ceremony is making a return to London, Ont.

The 2020 CMAOntario Festival will kick off on May 29 with the weekend culminating in the eighth annual CMAOntario Awards on May 31 at Centennial Hall.

2020 will mark the third time the Forest City has undertaken hosting duties for the CMAOntario Awards.

The return to London garnered praise from Mayor Ed Holder, who says the city is “fast gaining the reputation as Canada’s ‘Music City,’ and for good reason.”

“We know how to party. When London plays host, the entire city rolls out the welcome mat.”

The CMAOntario Awards provide an annual celebration of the top names in the province’s country music scene.

This year’s awards, held in Ottawa, saw The Reklaws walk away with the accolade for Group or Duo of the Year, with Tim Hicks and Meghan Patrick nabbing the awards for Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

A full list of the 2019 CMAOntario Awards winners can be found here.