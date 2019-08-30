Events to check out and Saskatoon civic hours during Labour Day long weekend

Here are some events taking place during and after the Labour Day long weekend in Saskatoon.

The annual Nutrien Fireworks Festival takes place on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. This year’s theme is Rhythms of Our Nation, which aims to celebrate multiculturalism through performances that will go along with the pyrotechnic shows on the riverbank.

More information can be found online at Fireworks Festival.

WATCH (Aug. 26, 2019): Fireworks Festival set to light up Saskatoon’s sky

The fifth annual YXEats runs Sept. 4-8 in the Riversdale neighbourhood. The food festival offers the opportunity to check out mouth-watering options prepared by Saskatoon chefs.

For more information, check the YXEats website.

WATCH (Aug. 28, 2019): YXEats ready to tantalize Saskatoon’s tastebuds

The Saskatchewan Derby is on Sept. 7. This is the last night of the horse racing season at Marquis Downs in Prairieland Park.

Details can be found online at Marquis Downs website.

Civic hours of operation

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open, closed, or have modified hours on Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Sept. 2.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Sept. 2. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Golf courses: Open dawn to dusk, weather permitting.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours — zoo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leisure centres

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Competitive pool and fitness & weight room only open 12 noon until 9 p.m., all fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m., all fitness classes and childminding cancelled. Zumba class from 12 noon to 12:55 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed for facility upgrades.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m., all fitness classes and childminding cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.