Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers Labour Day Classic a sellout

If you’re looking for a ticket to Sunday’s Labour Day Classic pitting division rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, it may not be an easy task.

The 55th annual match-up at Mosaic Stadium is officially a sellout, according to the Roughriders.

“Once again we are in awe of the passion and excitement that Rider Nation has for their football team,” said chief brand officer Anthony Partipilo.

“We can’t wait to hear the energy and noise that they bring to this year’s Labour Day Classic.”

The Roughriders and Blue Bombers’ all-time record is 36-18 in favour of the Riders. Between 2005-15, the Roughriders did not lose a match to Winnipeg, the longest winning streak of the rivalry.

Saskatchewan is currently on a five-game winning streak for the first time since 2014. They’re sitting at 6-3 while the Bombers are 8-2 in the West Division standings.

The Roughriders will be wearing retro jerseys as they face the division-leading Bombers. Back-to-back wins in the Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl for Saskatchewan will put the team in first place.

For fans who don’t have a ticket to Sunday’s game, there’s still a chance to enjoy the day at Mosaic Stadium for annual Fan Day.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Sunday with a practice at 11:30 a.m. The entire team will meet and greet with fans and sign autographs beginning at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be on-field activities for the family including face painting.

Fans who aren’t able to get tickets to the Sept. 1 game are encouraged to cheer the Roughriders on at the next home game where they’ll face the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 14.

That game will be an ’80s night theme with members of the 1989 Grey Cup team in attendance.

There are two other home games to follow the Sept. 14 game: the Community Appreciation Game on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. against Montreal and the 13th Man Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. versus Winnipeg.

