Winnipeg police seize backpack full of guns in Spence-area bust

Some sharp-eyed officers noticed a gun sticking out of a backpack on Cumberland Avenue Saturday morning, leading to the arrest of a Winnipeg man.

Police said the officers were patrolling the area near Cumberland and Spence Street when they passed a group of men in front of a house tagged with gang graffiti.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking to retrieve stolen gun after residential break-in

The officers spotted the stock of a firearm in one man’s backpack, and the men took off.

The man with the backpack was taken into custody as he tried to get back inside the house, police said, and a loaded .38 calibre revolver, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, and an airsoft pellet gun were all seized.

Ryan Matthew Boulanger, 31, faces a long list of firearm-related charges and was detained in custody.

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police