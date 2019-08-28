Labour Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the long weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Monday, Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The list includes:

• 250 Bleams Road, Kitchener

• 200 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge

• 150 Holiday Inn Drive, Cambridge

• 70 Weber Street North, Waterloo

• 624 King Street North, Waterloo

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Labour Day

The following are open in Cambridge:

• Ed Newland and Kinsmen Soper pools will be open with special holiday hours

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• George Hancock pool

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All other community centres, arenas, indoor swimming pools and libraries

• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Labour Day

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open in Kitchener:

• Harry Class and Kiwanis Park outdoor pools

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• The Aud

• Kitchener Market

• All indoor swimming pools, arenas and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• All Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Labour Day

The following are open in Waterloo:

• Moses Springer outdoor pool

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick

• Bechtel Park Soccer (building)

• Moses Springer (building)

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)

• Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• RIM Park

• WRMC

• Bechtel Park soccer fields