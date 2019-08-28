Finalists announced for London’s Pillar Community Innovation Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 2019 Pillar Community Innovation Awards, which celebrate individuals, organizations and enterprises “investing in positive community impact” in London.

The awards are presented in the categories of innovation, leadership, impact, collaboration and community choice.

The 13th annual awards will be handed out on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at RBC Place London. The award comes with a $2,000 donation to the registered charity of the winner’s choice.

The finalists are as follows:

Innovation

London Food Coalition — food prosperity

Human Environments Analysis Lab (HEAL) — community-based research

519 Pursuit — homelessness and poverty

Leadership

Matthew Reid — LGBTQ2 community and education

Patricia Runciman — Life Spin volunteer, poverty work

Holly Painter — poet, teacher and public speaker

Impact

Mensadora — reusable menstruation products

Urban Roots — revitalizes underused agricultural land

Parent and Infant Relationship (PAIR) Clinic — Vanier Children’s Services

Collaboration

RollUP — refurbish wheelchairs for individuals in need with Goodwill Industries

INsite Clinic — collaborative network of six local mental health and social support organizations for improved services

Healing through the Arts — initiative from London Arts Council, Participation House Support Services, L’Arche London and Hutton House

For the community choice award, officials say that once finalists are confirmed and announced, “the award recipient will be determined by online community vote.”

Tickets can be purchased online.