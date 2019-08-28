Finalists announced for London’s Pillar Community Innovation Awards
The finalists have been announced for the 2019 Pillar Community Innovation Awards, which celebrate individuals, organizations and enterprises “investing in positive community impact” in London.
The awards are presented in the categories of innovation, leadership, impact, collaboration and community choice.
READ MORE: $4.2M in federal funding unveiled for London-region women-led businesses, Pillar Nonprofit Network
The 13th annual awards will be handed out on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at RBC Place London. The award comes with a $2,000 donation to the registered charity of the winner’s choice.
The finalists are as follows:
Innovation
- London Food Coalition — food prosperity
- Human Environments Analysis Lab (HEAL) — community-based research
- 519 Pursuit — homelessness and poverty
Leadership
- Matthew Reid — LGBTQ2 community and education
- Patricia Runciman — Life Spin volunteer, poverty work
- Holly Painter — poet, teacher and public speaker
Impact
- Mensadora — reusable menstruation products
- Urban Roots — revitalizes underused agricultural land
- Parent and Infant Relationship (PAIR) Clinic — Vanier Children’s Services
Collaboration
- RollUP — refurbish wheelchairs for individuals in need with Goodwill Industries
- INsite Clinic — collaborative network of six local mental health and social support organizations for improved services
- Healing through the Arts — initiative from London Arts Council, Participation House Support Services, L’Arche London and Hutton House
For the community choice award, officials say that once finalists are confirmed and announced, “the award recipient will be determined by online community vote.”
Tickets can be purchased online.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.