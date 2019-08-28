Cannabis seized from Vernon dispensary

Provincial authorities have seized cannabis from an apparently unlicensed dispensary in Vernon that touts itself as having “the best weed” in the city.

Two bright orange signs have been placed on the front door and window of Ocean Sprouts Organic Herb stating that “cannabis has been seized by the Community Safety Unit from this location under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.”

The public notice of seizure was posted August 27.

READ MORE: Vernon deems Main Street pot shop ‘hazardous,’ orders temporary closure

According to the provincial government, as of Wednesday, there were just two licensed cannabis retailers in Vernon.

The public notice of seizure also stated that “it is an offence under section 107(2) of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to remove, alter, destroy or deface this notice.”

The notice will stay in place until Sept. 26. The store is located at 3106 30th Avenue.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 24, 2019): Vernon limits downtown pot shops for one year

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General told Global News in an email that “the Ministry is unable to comment on any complaints or any enforcement actions that the Community Safety Unit (CSU) will or will not undertake in response to specific cases or situations.”

“However, the CSU is actively following up with unlicensed retailers in communities across B.C. It’s been clear that illegal retailers that do not obtain a provincial licence will have to close or face increasing enforcement action from the CSU.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 1, 2019): The Okanagan’s first legal cannabis shop opens on Canada Day

A phone call to the store, which is also known as Vernon Organic Rasta Bong Dispensary, went to voice mail.

“We’re closed down for a little while here, probably another 10 days,” the message said. “I think we’ll be open, probably next week sometime.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 21, 2019): Vernon cracks down on city’s only medical cannabis dispensary