August 28, 2019 1:03 pm
Updated: August 28, 2019 1:04 pm

Ottawa police arrest 3, seize loaded handgun and drugs during Westboro traffic stop

Ottawa police say the seizure and arrests occurred early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police say officers seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash and arrested three men after pulling over a car in Westboro in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Churchill Avenue North and Madison Avenue shortly after 2:15 a.m. for an alleged highway traffic offence, police said in a news release.

The officers “observed an offence under the Cannabis Control Act” while speaking to the driver and then searched the vehicle and everyone inside, according to police.

In addition to the handgun and drugs, police also found “a large amount of Canadian currency,” the statement said.

Guns and gangs investigators have taken on the case, Ottawa police said.

