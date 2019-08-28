Cumberland Avenue raid nets police meth, coke, guns and more
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a raft of drug and weapons charges after a raid at a Cumberland Avenue residence Aug. 23.
Police said the Guns and Gangs Unit, along with the Tactical Support Team, seized 19.5 ounces of meth, 2.5 ounces of cocaine, 147 Tylenol pills, $1,380 in cash, and packaging materials and score sheets.
They also seized a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a tampered serial number, a .303 British bolt-action rifle, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, body armour, and ammunition.
Andrew Shayne Guinto faces a total of 18 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, and numerous gun charges.
